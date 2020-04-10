Left Menu
Development News Edition

On an empty Via Dolorosa before Easter, praying for the world's sick

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 10-04-2020 12:44 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 12:12 IST
On an empty Via Dolorosa before Easter, praying for the world's sick
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Brown-robed Franciscans stride through a shuttered and deserted Jerusalem to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the global focus of the most important festival in the Christian calendar - but in a city bereft of Easter pilgrims. Among them is Father Francesco Patton, 56, the custodian of the Holy Land for the Roman Catholic church, responsible for looking after its sacred sites.

"We are living in strange days. Usually, at this time the Old City was full of ...pilgrims coming for Holy Week," he said after his group prayed outside the locked door of the church that is their base. The Franciscans' ceremonial walk along the Via Dolorosa marks the journey that Christians believe Jesus took to his crucifixion and resurrection.

This Easter the route bears new bronze reliefs depicting that journey, a gift from Verona sculpted by Italian artist Alessandro Mutto. But there is no-one to see them. "Now it is a little bit sad to see that ...nobody is able to walk (it). But we know that at this moment so many people are walking a personal Via Dolorosa when I think of those who are in the hospital and in their houses fighting with coronavirus," Patton said.

COVID-19 has infected more than 9,755 in Israel, with 79 fatalities. Residents are locked down in their homes for all but essential activities, which do not include religious ceremonies. So the Christian denominations that share custody of the Holy Sepulchre face closures unprecedented in living memory, as do Jewish and Muslim leaders in a city that has sites sacred to all three faiths. Passover, Easter, and Ramadan all fall this month, with Catholics today celebrating Good Friday - today and Easter Sunday on April 12.

Like another clergy, Patton's Franciscans conform with social distancing guidelines as they say prayers along the Via Dolorosa, stopping at the 14 Stations of the Cross that mark events leading up to Jesus' burial. When they arrive at the Sepulchre, they pray for the sick and the dying around the world, and the medical staff treating them - as Patton's predecessors treated the sick in medieval times.

"A small Franciscan community started to live in the Holy Sepulchre in 1333, so you can imagine what it means for us, this place," Patton said. "...The responsibility to pray in the place in which Jesus conquered death, to pray for all those who are, at this moment, very (much) in the face of death."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

200 Indian American organisations support India's fight against coronavirus

Nearly 200 Indian-American organizations have praised the people of India for showing fortitude, discipline and social consciousness in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic that has wreaked havoc across the world and claimed over 95...

PM to interact with CMs on Saturday; extension of lockdown on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of all states on Saturday via video, where a call would be taken on whether the 21-day lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, ending next week, should be extended. The vi...

Vital assets like ships, submarines must remain free from coronavirus: Navy chief to personnel

As COVID-19 continues to spread across the world, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh told his personnel on Thursday that vital operational assets such as ships and submarines must remain free from the virus and the armed force is read...

China inflation slows as lockdowns ease

Inflation in China grew at its slowest pace since last October, official data showed Friday, falling from eight-year highs due to a drop in food prices as the country gradually lifts virus lockdowns. Consumer prices jumped 4.3 percent in Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020