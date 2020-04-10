Soccer-Barcelona directors quit, throwing club into crisis

Spanish La Liga champions Barcelona were in turmoil on Friday after six board directors resigned criticising the clubs's handling of a social media scandal and the financial implications of the coronavirus crisis.

Two of the club's four vice presidents, Emili Rousaud and Enrique Tombas, were among those to quit, joined by directors Silvio Elias, Josep Pont, Jordi Calsamiglia and Maria Texidor.

