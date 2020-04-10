Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICMR approves use of diagnostic machine used for drug-resistant TB for COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 15:21 IST
ICMR approves use of diagnostic machine used for drug-resistant TB for COVID-19

As part of its efforts to ramp up the testing capacity, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has approved the use of diagnostic machines used for testing drug-resistant tuberculosis for conducting coronavirus tests. The ICMR has validated 'TruenatTM beta CoV test on TruelabTM workstation' and has recommended it as a screening test, the apex health research body said on  Friday.

Issuing a guidance on the use of Truenat beta CoV, the ICMR said throat/nasal swabs will be collected in the viral transport medium (VTM) with virus lysis buffer provided along with the kit.  "Earlier studies have shown that virus lysis buffer neutralizes Nipah and H1N1 viruses. The results of stability of viral RNA after neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 by virus lysis buffer are awaited from ICMR-NIV, Pune.  "Till such time, Truenat beta CoV test should only be performed with all biosafety precautions in BSL-2 or BSL-3 setups at laboratories," it said. The revised guidelines will be issued once the results from ICMR-NIV, Pune are available, it said.

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to 199 and the number of cases climbed to 6,412 in the country on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry. However, a PTI tally of figures reported by various states as on Thursday showed at least 6640 cases and 227 deaths.  There has been a lag in the Union Health Ministry figures, compared to the number of cases announced by different states, which officials attribute to procedural delays in assigning the cases to individual states.PTI PLB DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MHA directs to ensure strict compliance of COVID-19 lockdown

In view of the ensuing festivals in the month of April 2020, Union Ministry of Home Affairs MHA has directed all StatesUTs to ensure strict compliance of lockdown measures to fight COVID19 and not allow any socialreligious gatheringprocessi...

Six Thai nationals held in TN for violating visa norms

Six Thailand nationals, who tested positive for coronavirus and are undergoing treatment at a government hospital near here were arrested for allegedly indulging in religious preaching in violation of visa norms, police said on Friday. The ...

Maintain appropriate vigil on social media to ensure no objectionable content is circulated: MHA to states.

Maintain appropriate vigil on social media to ensure no objectionable content is circulated MHA to states....

Southeast Asian ministers endorse plans for pandemic fund

Southeast Asian foreign ministers have endorsed the setting up of a regional fund to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and discussed a planned video summit of their leaders with counterparts from China, Japan and South Korea. The Departme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020