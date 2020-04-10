Left Menu
COVID-19: BMC asks private hospital to quarantine its nurses

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 15:29 IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday directed a private hospital to quarantine all its nurses and stop new admissions after two of its nurses tested positive for coronavirus. A senior BMC official said two nurses from Sushrusha Hospital in Dadar, aged 27 and 42, have tested positive for the viral infection.

Following this, as a preventive step, the hospital has been asked to test and quarantine all its 28 nurses, he said. "We have advised them to test all the nurses at their own cost," said the officer.

The officer said they have also instructed the hospital to stop all new admissions. "Forty-eight hours have been given to the hospital to discharge the patients undergoing treatment there," he said.

So far, the BMC has detected six COVID-19 patients in the Dadar area, including the two nurses. Sushrusha Hospital could not be reached for comment.

The BMC has already sealed a few private hospitals, including Jaslok Hospital at Pedder Road and Wockhardt Hospital at Mumbai Central, and quarantined their staffers after coronavirus cases were found in their premises. Meanwhile, some staff nurses from Bandra-based KB Bhabha Hospital have complained to the administration that a few doctors were roaming freely in the hospital and outside despite being kept under quarantine since the past two days, civic sources said.

These doctors were quarantined after a woman patient at the hospital tested positive for COVID-19..

