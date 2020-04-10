Swiss coronavirus death toll passes 800, positive tests top 24,000

Swiss coronavirus death toll passes 800, positive tests top 24,000Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 10-04-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 16:27 IST
The Swiss death toll from coronavirus has reached 805, the country's public health ministry said on Friday, rising from 756 people on Thursday.
The number of positive tests also increased to 24,308, up from 23,574 on Thursday, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
