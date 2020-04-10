Japan's coronavirus infections surpass 6,000 cases - NHK

Japan's coronavirus infections surpass 6,000 cases - NHKReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 10-04-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 17:26 IST
The total number of novel coronavirus infections in Japan hit 6,003 on Friday, NHK public broadcaster reported.
Earlier this week, Japan declared a state of emergency to fight the spread of the coronavirus in major population centres.
