Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yanomami indigenous youth with coronavirus dies in Brazil

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 10-04-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 17:57 IST
Yanomami indigenous youth with coronavirus dies in Brazil
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Yanomami youth has died after testing positive for coronavirus, health officials said on Friday, raising fears that the epidemic will spread among the largest indigenous tribe in northern Brazil.

Alvanei Xirixan, 15, died on Thursday night in intensive care in the main hospital of Boa Vista, capital of Roraima state, according to the local indigenous health service Dsei attached to the Ministry of Health. Anthropologists and health experts warn that coronavirus could have a devastating impact on Brazil's 850,000 indigenous people who are vulnerable to external diseases and whose lifestyle in tribal villages rules out social distancing.

More than 26,000 Yanomami live on Brazil's border with Venezuela on a reservation the size of Portugal. Their lands have been invaded for years by thousands of illegal gold miners who brought measles and other illnesses fatal to the tribe. Xirixan was from the village of Rehebe on the Uraricoera river, an access route for the gold rush miners, and had been in the hospital for a week, Dsei said on social media.

It said villagers with coronavirus symptoms were being isolated and test kits were rushed to the reservation. The Yanomami youth was the third indigenous person to die in the epidemic now sweeping Brazil with force. Two previous deaths were of indigenous people who were living in urban areas, including an 87-year-old woman in Para state and man in Manaus.

Four members of the Kokama tribe on the upper reaches of the Amazon river close to Colombia and Peru have been infected after a doctor who worked with them tested positive for coronavirus. Brazil's Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta reported the first case of coronavirus infection among the Yanomami people on Wednesday and said the government plans to build a field hospital for tribes that are vulnerable to contagion.

"We are extremely concerned about the indigenous communities," he said. Brazil is facing a surge in coronavirus cases, with 17,857 reported on Thursday, and the number of deaths doubled in five days to 941, the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

160 govt employees, including peon, donate month's salary to Haryana COVID-19 fund

A peon from Ambala, teacher from Gurgaon, police constable and a nurse are among the 160 government employees who have donated their months salary to the Haryana COVID-19 Relief Fund. Naresh from Ambala, a c employee, said his family encour...

Lockdown: Delhi govt releases financial aid for over 7,000 construction workers

The Delhi government on Friday said 7,242 more construction workers in the city have received financial assistance of Rs 5,000 each in view of the 21-day lockdown imposed to combat coronavirus. In the first phase, the government had provide...

Nigeria joins OPEC+ counterparts in curtailment of crude oil production

Nigeria has joined other OPEC counterparts in a historic curtailment of crude oil production to rebalance and stabilize the global oil markets.Nigeria is participating in the pursuit of our commitment to the framework of the Declaration of ...

21 new COVID-19 cases reported in Punjab taking tally to 151

The Punjab government said on Friday that the total number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 151 with 21 more people contracting the infection. A Jalandhar resident, who tested positive for coronavirus, died on Thursday, taking the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020