Health News Roundup: Tired and sick, Spanish nurse ponders coronavirus missteps; Spain's coronavirus death toll curve flattening at last and more

U.S. health expert Fauci: 'Now is no time to back off'

The top U.S. infectious disease expert warned on Friday that even though hard-hit spots like New York are showing positive results in the battle against coronavirus, it is too early to relax restrictions on Americans. The warning from Dr. Anthony Fauci came as the Trump administration's top economic officials said on Thursday they believe the U.S. economy could start to reopen for normal business in May, despite health experts' urging for continued social distancing measures to defeat the coronavirus.

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

The spread: 100,000 deaths Swiss coronavirus death toll passes 800, positive tests top 24,000

The Swiss death toll from coronavirus has reached 805, the country's public health ministry said on Friday, rising from 756 people on Thursday. The number of positive tests also increased to 24,308, up from 23,574 on Thursday, it said.

India set to ship drug sought by Trump for coronavirus

India is set to begin shipping the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to the United States where President Donald Trump has touted it as a potential weapon against the coronavirus. "The first shipments should start next week," said Sudarshan Jain, secretary general of Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA).

Tired and sick, Spanish nurse ponders coronavirus missteps

Auxiliary nurse Chelo Megia soldiered on through the toughest weeks of the coronavirus epidemic as it decimated elderly residents of a Spanish care home where she has worked without taking any sick days for 15 years. Finally, like so many other healthcare workers around the world, she contracted the virus - as well as pneumonia.

Indonesian doctor's death exposes heartbreaking risks of coronavirus battle

When Indonesian doctor Ratih Purwarini was buried at dusk in a Jakarta cemetery, only her son Firos saw her plastic-wrapped coffin used for coronavirus victims lowered into the grave. The rest of the family, instructed to keep a safe distance, watched the proceedings from afar: Firos standing alone by a mound of fresh earth wailing the Islamic call to prayer through his mask.

Spain's coronavirus death toll curve flattening at last

The coronavirus death toll curve in Spain flattened further on Friday as the government discussed different strategies to start phasing out one of the world's strictest lockdowns. Spaniards have been off the streets since mid-March, but a slowdown of the COVID-19 disease's spread and its death toll has enabled officials to start discussing a gradual easing.

China's Wuhan to keep testing residents as coronavirus lockdown eases

China's Wuhan city, where the global coronavirus pandemic began, is still testing residents regularly despite relaxing its tough two-month lockdown, with the country wary of a rebound in cases even as it sets its sights on normalising the economy. Concerns remain over an influx of infected patients from overseas as well as China's ability to detect asymptomatic patients, and the government in Wuhan has tried to reassure the public that it remains vigilant.

Coronavirus drug hopefuls are cheap to make but may be in short supply

Drugs being re-purposed in hopes they will help against COVID-19 cost little to make but may prove challenging to produce in quantities needed for a pandemic, a drug pricing expert said. "Any pharmaceutical company manufacturing any treatment currently in clinical trials against coronavirus needs a clear plan to upscale production massively," Andrew Hill, a University of Liverpool research fellow, told Reuters.

Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

The number of confirmed infections of the novel coronavirus were reported to have exceeded 1.56 million globally and the death toll rose above 95,000, according to a Reuters tally as of 0200 GMT.NS

