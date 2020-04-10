Left Menu
MP: Coronavirus claims another doctor's life in Indore

PTI | Indore | Updated: 10-04-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 19:51 IST
A 65-year-old male ayurveda doctor died due to COVID-19 in Indore, the commercial capital of Madhya Pradesh, on Friday, an official said. This is the second case of a doctor succumbing to the infection in the city in as many days, the official said.

On Thursday, coronavirus had claimed the life of a 62 -year-old physician in Indore, probably the first case of a doctor succumbing to COVID-19 in the country. "In the case of the latest victim, he was posted as a district Ayush officer and retired from service about one- and-a-half years back. The ayurvedic doctor breathed his last in a private hospital," chief medical and health officer (CMHO), Dr Praveen Jadia, said.

He had probably come in contact with some COVID-19 patients in his private clinic and the authorities are now trying to identify them, he said. "After tracing such persons, they would be sent for quarantine and their health would be monitored," he said.

With this death, the number of persons who died due to COVID-19 in Indore has now reached 27. A total of 235 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the city so far. Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Akash Tripathi said that 12 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from a private hospital after their repeat samples tested negative.

Eleven other persons, including a male nurse, have also recovered from the deadly infection earlier in the city, the official added..

