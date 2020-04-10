Finland's emergency supply agency head quits over face mask scandal

Finland's government said on Friday it accepted the resignation of the head of the country's emergency supply agency, over the multi-million euro purchase of Chinese face masks that proved unsuitable for hospital use.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin earlier said she had lost confidence in the official, Tomi Lounema.

