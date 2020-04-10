Congo reports first Ebola case in 6 weeks; was about to declare outbreak over

A case of Ebola has been detected in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, more than six weeks after the last case, the government said in a statement.

The Central African country planned on Sunday to declare an end to the second biggest outbreak of the disease in history, which had killed more than 2,200.

