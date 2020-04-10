Mizoram seeks Centre's help to create infrastructure for fighting COVID-19

Mizoram Health Minister Dr R Lalthangliana on Friday asked the Centre to provide the state with more funds for setting up COVID-19 facilities and supply test kits at the earliest to speed up coronavirus screening. During a video conference, Lalthangliana apprised Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan of the difficulties faced by Mizoram in setting up healthcare infrastructure, an official statement said.

Lalthangliana also asked the Centre to allocate more funds under the National Health Mission and provide infrastructure to build Covid Care Centres, Dedicated Covid Health Centres and Dedicated Covid Hospitals in the state that reported one COVID-19 case so far. Taking part in the video conference of health ministers with Vardhan, Lalthangliana urged him to provide test kits at the earliest to speed up COVID-19 screening.

"COVID-19 testing should be expedited in Mizoram due to the rapid surge of coronavirus case in neighbouring states and countries," the state minister said. Mizoram is sandwiched between Bangladesh and Myanmar.

The hilly northeastern state also shares inter-state borders with Assam, Manipur and Tripura. Lalthangliana informed Vardhan that the state requires more microbiologists, epidemiologists and basic life support ambulances for the districts.

The need for ice-lined refrigerators or deep freezers for storing samples in Mizoram was also mentioned at the video conference..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

