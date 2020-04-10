Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises to 1,006 -minister

Turkey's confirmed cases of coronavirus increased by 4,747 and 98 people died in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll from the disease to 1,006, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Friday.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 2,423, with 281 recoveries in the last 24 hours, and the number of tests carried out in that time was 30,864, Koca said on Twitter.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 47,029, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

