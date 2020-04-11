FACTBOX-Insurers return part of auto premiums as coronavirus cuts driving

Major U.S. insurers are offering credit to auto and motorcycle policyholders following a decline in driving, as most Americans stay at home under widespread orders to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Following is a list of companies that have offered to return premiums. ALLSTATE CORP

Allstate, one of the largest U.S. auto insurers, said on Monday it would return more than $600 million in premiums to customers. Most customers will receive a "payback" of 15% of their monthly premium in April and May, the company said. AMERICAN FAMILY INSURANCE

The auto insurer said it would return a total of $200 million to auto insurance customers beginning in mid-April. Customers will receive $50 per vehicle covered by their policies, the company said. AVIVA CANADA

Aviva Canada said it was offering $100 million in additional immediate relief measures to drivers, including options that would reduce insurance premiums. Customers who have stopped driving entirely could reduce their auto insurance premiums by up to 75%. ERIE INSURANCE

The insurer said it would reduce rates for personal and commercial auto insurance customers in 12 states and the District of Columbia. It estimated the amount of financial relief for Erie Insurance customers to be about $200 million. FARMERS INSURANCE

Farmers and 21st Century-branded auto customers will receive a 25% reduction in their April premium. The insurer said it has also implemented flexible payment plans and a temporary pause on cancellations. GEICO

Geico Corp, part of billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, said it will offer about $2.5 billion of credits to its 19 million auto and motorcycle policyholders. The insurer said it will offer a 15% credit on policies up for renewal between April 8 and Oct. 7, averaging about $150 per auto policy and $30 per motorcycle policy. HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP

The company said http://pdf.reuters.com/htmlnews/htmlnews.asp?i=43059c3bf0e37541&u=urn:newsml:reuters.com:20200410:nPnbnw3M2a it will return 15% of April and May auto premiums to its eligible personal lines customers. Hanover will also offer flexible bill payment options. LIBERTY MUTUAL INSURANCE

Liberty Mutual Insurance will give personal auto insurance customers a 15% refund on two months of their annual premium, returning about $250 million to Liberty Mutual and Safeco personal auto insurance customers. METLIFE

The company said https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200410005128/en/MetLife-Relief-Auto-Insurance-Customers it is providing financial relief and preserving coverage in the event of missed payments. Active MetLife auto customers, who have paid to date, will receive a 15% credit for April and May based on their monthly premiums. PROGRESSIVE INSURANCE CORP

Among the largest U.S. auto insurers, Progressive said it would provide about $1 billion to personal auto customers. The company will credit eligible customers 20% of their April and May premiums. STATE FARM

State Farm said it is considering how best to take the drop in driving into account and return value to its auto insurance policyholders. TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC

The insurer said http://investor.travelers.com/file/Index?KeyFile=403557655 it was giving U.S. personal auto insurance customers a 15% credit on their April and May premiums through its new stay-at-home auto premium credit program. It said it will continue to provide auto coverage to customers whose jobs include using their personal vehicles to make food, grocery, pharmacy and medical supply deliveries. USAA

USAA, America's fifth largest property-casualty insurer, said https://communities.usaa.com/t5/Press-Releases/USAA-to-Return-520-Million-to-Members/ba-p/228150?_ga=2.187435180.560197422.1586371936-1373359291.1584544071&_gac=1.171240852.1584714282.EAIaIQobChMI_ZON3aCp6AIVBOiGCh2TCwQCEAAYASAAEgKUj_D_BwE it will return $520 million to its members. Every member with an auto insurance policy in effect as of March 31 will receive a 20% credit on two months of premiums in the coming weeks. Source: Company data

