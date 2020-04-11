Turkey imposes two-day lockdown in all major cities

Turkey imposes two-day lockdown in all major citiesReuters | Updated: 11-04-2020 00:40 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 00:40 IST
Turkey is imposing a two-day lockdown in 31 provinces, including Istanbul, Ankara and other major cities, in response to the spread of COVID-19, the Interior Ministry said on Friday.
It said the curbs would begin at midnight and end at the same time on Sunday. Turkey earlier announced its death toll from the virus had risen to 1,006.
