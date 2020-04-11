Left Menu
India decides to extend nationwide coronavirus lockdown-state chief minister

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 16:17 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 15:48 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to extend a nationwide lockdown to tackle the spread of the coronavirus, the Delhi state's chief minister said on Saturday, without saying how long the extension would be for. Modi earlier in the day held a video conference call with several state ministers. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Modi had "taken (a) correct decision to extend (the) lockdown", without sharing further details.

"If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is imp (important) to extend it," Kejriwal said on Twitter. India's 21-day lockdown ends on Tuesday but several states had urged Modi to extend it further, even as concerns have risen that the shutdown has put millions of poor people out of work and forced an exodus of migrant workers from cities to villages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

