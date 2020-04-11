Singapore confirms 191 new coronavirus infections, eighth death

Singapore confirms 191 new coronavirus infections, eighth deathReuters | Singapore | Updated: 11-04-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 19:43 IST
Singapore's health ministry confirmed 191 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total in the city-state to 2,299.
The Southeast Asian island nation, which is under partial lockdown to try and curb a recent surge in infections, also reported its eighth death from the disease.
