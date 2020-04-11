Singapore confirms 191 new coronavirus infections, eighth death

Singapore's health ministry confirmed 191 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total in the city-state to 2,299.

The Southeast Asian island nation, which is under partial lockdown to try and curb a recent surge in infections, also reported its eighth death from the disease.

