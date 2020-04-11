Left Menu
PTI | Noida | Updated: 11-04-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 20:25 IST
Noida: No fresh COVID-19 case, 5.62 lakh people screened

No fresh case of coronavirus infection was reported in Noida and Greater Noida on Saturday, keeping the tally at 64, even as 5.62 lakh people have been screened for COVID-19 so far in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, officials said. Adjoining Delhi, Gautam Buddh Nagar in western Uttar Pradesh is among the 15 districts of the state where hotspots (areas that have recorded multiple COVID-19 cases) have been completely sealed.

“Twenty-two test reports were received here on Saturday and all of them have resulted negative for COVID-19,” district Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said. “Total1,224 samples have been collected and sent for test so far from Gautam Buddh Nagar. Sixty-four positive cases have been recorded of which 12 have been cured and discharged, while the remaining are undergoing treatment,” the officer added.

The health department here said 1,423 people are under surveillance while 502 are under institutional quarantine. Also, 407 teams have been deployed as part of the cluster containment exercise, the department said.

“So far 1,75,929 houses have been visited, 5,62,783people have been screened for coronavirus and 516 travellers identified as part of the exercise,” it said in a statement, adding all travellers are under surveillance..

