Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-UK's COVID-19 death toll nears 10,000 as PM Johnson makes "very good progress"

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 21:07 IST
UPDATE 2-UK's COVID-19 death toll nears 10,000 as PM Johnson makes "very good progress"

Britain's COVID-19 death toll neared 10,000 on Saturday after health officials reported another 917 hospital deaths, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson continued to make "very good progress" in his recovery from the virus. Britain has now reported 9,875 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, the fifth highest national number globally, and Saturday's increase was the second day running that the number to die had increased by more than 900.

Almost 80,000 people in Britain have tested positive for the virus, among them Johnson, who is in the early stages of recovery on a hospital ward after spending three nights in intensive care. "The prime minister continues to make very good progress," a Downing Street spokesman said.

On Friday, his office said Johnson was back on his feet while British newspapers reported he was watching films and reading letters sent to him buy his pregnant fiancee Carrie Symonds, who herself has suffered COVID-19 symptoms. Britain imposed a lockdown three weeks ago in a bid to curb the spread of the virus and ministers have been pleading with Britons to observe the ban on social gatherings over the Easter weekend when much of the country has been bathed in sunny, Spring weather.

"STAY AT HOME" "People have got to stay at home unless there is a very good reason not to," health minister Matt Hancock said.

That message comes though as the government has come under increasing pressure to detail how long the strict curbs on movement would last, with the shutdown meaning many businesses are unable to operate. Ministers have said Britain needed to pass the peak of the outbreak before changes could be made, and Hancock said although the number of hospital admissions had started to flatten out, there was not enough evidence yet to have confidence they were past the worst.

"Our judgement is we're not there yet. We haven't seen a flattening enough to be able to say that we've reached the peak," he told BBC radio. A decision on the lockdown will not be made until next week the government has said, and some scientists have suggested the peak might still be some time off. Hancock said "nobody knows" when it would be.

"There's all sorts of suggestions. Their job is to make their best estimate and advise us and we have a whole load of different pieces of advice from different scientists," he said. The death rate is also expected to increase over the next few days, health officials have cautioned, but they say they are hopeful that the lockdown will mean that the overall number of deaths will be below 20,000.

LACK OF PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT Initially Johnson took a more modest response to the outbreak than other European leaders but changed tack when projections suggested a quarter of a million people could die in the United Kingdom.

The government has come under fire for its initial response and a lack of preparedness, and there was criticism on Saturday from doctors and nurses who said they were having to treat patients without proper personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks and gloves. Among those to have died after testing positive for COVID-19 are 19 health care workers including 11 doctors.

The British Medical Association, which represents doctors, said medics were facing a "heart-breaking" decision over whether to treat patients without proper protection and so put themselves at risk. The Royal College of Nursing said it was getting calls about shortages, saying some staff were "petrified".

Hancock said 761 million items of PPE had been delivered to the 1.4 million staff who worked for the National Health Service but there were issues in ensuring it reached the frontline. "There's clearly more to do to make sure every single person who needs it gets the PPE that they need," he said. (Editing by Toby Chopra and David Evans)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Belarus enters 'concerning' new phase in coronavirus outbreak - WHO official

A World Health Organization WHO official on Saturday urged Belarus to impose new measures to contain the new coronavirus, out of concern that the outbreak in the country has entered a worrying new phase. President Alexander Lukashenko, who ...

Docs' group demands revocation of Andhra medico's suspension for complaining PPE shortage

A group of doctors and scientists have sought support from their colleagues in demanding revocation of the suspension of an Andhra Pradesh medico for allegedly complaining about shortage of protective gear for medical staff at a hospital. T...

COVID-19: Chhattisgarh govt makes wearing of masks compulsory in public places

The Chhattisgarh government on Saturday made wearing of masks compulsory in public places, in a bid to check the spread of coronavirus in the state. According to countrys health ministry data, 18 cases of coronavirus have been reported in t...

Indian Rapid Response Team will help in capacity building of Kuwait: Defence Ministry

The rapid response team that reached Kuwait on Saturday will extend assistance in capacity building of Kuwait, said the Defence Ministry on Saturday. A rapid response team comprising 15 doctors and health care professionals from India reach...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020