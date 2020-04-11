Left Menu
Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has given approval to Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), to treat COVID-19 patients with 'convalescent-plasma therapy,' which uses immune power gained by a recovered person to treat a sick person.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 21:26 IST
ICMR approve convalescent-plasma therapy to treat COVID-19
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has given approval to Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), to treat COVID-19 patients with 'convalescent-plasma therapy,' which uses immune power gained by a recovered person to treat a sick person. SCTIMST comes under the Department of Science and Technology.

"Technically called 'convalescent-plasma therapy', the treatment aims at using immune power gained by a recovered person to treat a sick person. Indian Council for Medical Research has given approval to SCTIMST for carrying out the novel treatment," said Ministry of Science and Technology. "Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), an institution of national importance under the Department of Science and Technology has obtained the go-ahead for providing innovative treatment to COVID-19 patients," the Ministry added.

ICMR, which conducted as many as 1,61,330 tests for coronavirus till Friday, said that it has validated a Tuberculosis testing machine for detecting the virus. Country's total cases of coronavirus on Saturday climbed to 7,529 including 242 deaths and 652 people, who have either been cure or discharged, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

