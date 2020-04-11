3 coronavirus patients recover in HP

Three more COVID-19 patients recovered in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, a health official said. They are admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) here, Additional Chief Secretary (health) R D Dhiman said.

All the three are residents of Uttar Pradesh and had tested positive for the virus on April 4. With this, a total of nine patients have been cured in the state so far.

The number of cases in the state rose to 33 after two more person tested positive on Saturday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.