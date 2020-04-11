Left Menu
3 coronavirus patients recover in HP

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 11-04-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 21:59 IST
Three more COVID-19 patients recovered in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, a health official said. They are admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) here, Additional Chief Secretary (health) R D Dhiman said.

All the three are residents of Uttar Pradesh and had tested positive for the virus on April 4. With this, a total of nine patients have been cured in the state so far.

The number of cases in the state rose to 33 after two more person tested positive on Saturday..

