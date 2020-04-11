Left Menu
Combating COVID-19: GVMC Commissioner puts duty before self, back in office after delivering baby boy

Putting duty before herself, G Srijana who is serving as the Commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is someone that one can duly call as a true frontline worrier in this coronavirus pandemic situation.

Combating COVID-19: GVMC Commissioner puts duty before self, back in office after delivering baby boy
GVMC Commissioner G Srijana at work (Photo/ANI).

Putting duty before herself, G Srijana who is serving as the Commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is someone that one can duly call as a true frontline worrier in this coronavirus pandemic situation. Srijana, who was in office working till just before her delivery, she has now returned to work within 22 days of giving birth to a baby boy.

The Commissioner gave birth a month ago. However, shortly after her son was born, the Centre put in place a nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak. When asked about how she was able to care for her newborn along with her official duties, Srijana said that she had ample support from her lawyer-husband and her mother.

She explained that she would go home every four hours to feed her son and get back to work, during which time her husband and mother took turns to look after her child. As a responsible and key official, she said she was aware of the importance of being at work during these difficult times and how much her services were required during these emergency services.

Srijana said that the district administration was working in a combined effort to curb the virus menace. "GVMC is taking all efforts to ensure sanitary work was being done at the field level. Providing essential needs to the poor and coordinating with district officials at all levels to ensure that virus was contained in Visakhapatnam is part of her work," she said

The Commissioner pointed out that there was a need to take charge of duty during the emergency and ensure people had safe drinking water. "My role is just a small part in this humongous effort, rather modestly. My whole family gave me the strength to work towards this commitment," she added. (ANI)

