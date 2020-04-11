Left Menu
Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises to 1,101 -minister

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 22:36 IST
The number of recovered cases stood at 2,965, with 542 recoveries in the last 24 hours, and the number of tests carried out in that time was 33,170, Koca said on Twitter.  Image Credit: ANI

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Turkey rose by 5,138 in the last 24 hours and 95 more people have died, taking the nationwide death toll from the pandemic to 1,101, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Saturday.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 52,167, he added.

