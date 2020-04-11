Docs' group demands revocation of Andhra medico's suspension for complaining PPE shortage

A group of doctors and scientists have sought support from their colleagues in demanding revocation of the suspension of an Andhra Pradesh medico for allegedly complaining about shortage of protective gear for medical staff at a hospital. The group under the banner 'Progressive Medicos and Scientists Forum' (PMSF) has called upon medical associations and professional bodies to oppose punitive measures against doctors and other health workers for raising the issue of lack of personal protective equipment and other issues pertaining to fight against COVID-19, its chief Harjit Singh Bhatti said.

A senior doctor of a hospital in Andhra Pradesh's Narsipatnam area was suspended after a video of him purportedly criticising the government for not providing masks and protective gear to medical staff and doctors treating suspected COVID-19 patients went viral. "PMSF requests to various medical associations and professional bodies to write letters demanding immediate revocation of the suspension of Dr D Sudhakar such that he can continue serving the people of the backward tribal area where he is posted and make his contribution in the fight against COVID-19 threat," the body said in its "call" letter.

The health personnel of the country are doing their utmost in this valiant fight against the virus. There already have been several reports from across the country that health personnel engaged in care of COVID-19 patients have contracted the disease, including in the national capital Delhi, the letter stated. "These sacrifices are not inadvertent loss of lives, but reflect the willingness of medical personnel to take on their responsibilities knowing fully well the risks involved, the letter stated.

"And yet the government's attitude seems to have been lackadaisical when it comes to providing for the protection of health personnel against contagion with the virus," it said. Unless this trend is collectively opposed, there are likely to be more such cases as the going against this pandemic gets tougher, the PMSF said..

