Karnataka sets up critical care support team for advise to physicians in COVID-19 cases

Amid efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Karnataka government on Saturday issued a circular to form a Critical Care Support (CCS) team to provide medical advice to trained physicians of all government hospitals in Karnataka.

11-04-2020
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Karnataka government on Saturday issued a circular to form a Critical Care Support (CCS) team to provide medical advice to trained physicians of all government hospitals in Karnataka. "The CCS team will comprise of nine or more experts, of which three or more experts will be on a shift for 8 hours," the circular said.

It said Dr KV Thrilok Chandra, Inspector General of Registration and Commissioner of Stamps, Bengaluru has been appointed as Special Officer for High-Risk COVID-19 cases and will head the CCS team of Karnataka. The government said that confirmed COVID-19 cases (isolated in the designated hospitals) will be reviewed by the CCS team from Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in Bengaluru.

It also said that any treating physician of identified hospitals can contact the experts 24x7 in case of any emergencies or management of COVID-19 cases. According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state is 214, of which 37 have been cured/discharged/migrated and 6 persons have died. (ANI)

