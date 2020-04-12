Thailand reports 33 new coronavirus cases, three new deaths

Thailand reports 33 new coronavirus cases, three new deathsReuters | Bangkok | Updated: 12-04-2020 10:35 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 10:18 IST
Thailand reported 33 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, for a total of 2,551 cases, as well as three more deaths, taking the southeast Asian nation's toll to 38.
Two Thai men aged 74 and 44, and a woman aged 65 died, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.
