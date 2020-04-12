Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australians, New Zealanders observe Easter online and in backyards

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 12-04-2020 10:35 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 10:21 IST
Australians, New Zealanders observe Easter online and in backyards
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

With the coronavirus capsizing Easter traditions, Australians and New Zealanders spent Sunday attending church services virtually, setting up camps in backyards and where the law and weather allowed – with physically distanced walks on beaches. The pace of new coronavirus infections has slowed significantly in both countries in recent weeks, with New Zealand amidst wide-ranging lockdown measures and Australia's rigid enforcement of social-distancing rules.

According to Australia's health ministry, the number of new confirmed cases rose on Sunday by 51, the slowest rate in a month, to 6,289, while there have been 59 deaths. In New Zealand, the number of recovered cases of COVID-19 continues to be higher than the number of new infections, with 14 new cases on Sunday bringing the total to 1,049. Four people have died so far.

"There is no place in the world I would rather be than Australia at the moment," Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said at a televised briefing on Sunday, urging, however, not to become complacent. "We must maintain our strong position of social distancing."

The popularity of New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison has risen, with both leaders hailed for their steps to contain the spread of the virus. Unusually hot temperatures of near 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in Western Australia have pushed people to the beach this weekend, but police said that physical distancing was respected.

With the majority of beaches closed to the public, however, and public gatherings over two people banned, Australians have been forced to become creative, with widespread local media reports of families setting up camps in their backyards. Churches and synagogues across Australia have offered their services online, as places of worship have been closed due to the pandemic.

On Sunday, with Victoria extending its state of emergency for another four weeks, 112 Australians and New Zealanders from the Greg Mortimer cruise ship that had been moored off Montevideo in Uruguay, landed in Melbourne. Some 60% of passengers on the ship tested positive for coronavirus. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told ABC television that while there will be an uptick in unemployment and a hit to the economy because of the virus, it would be "very dangerous" to move ahead of medical advice and ease restrictions.

The government committed on Sunday more than A$18 billion ($11.2 billion) to universities this year, with Education Minister Dan Tehan saying prices for some short courses will be slashed to enable people to "binge on studying".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

US marks record over 2,100 coronavirus deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan records 51 more cases of coronavirus

Jaipur, Apr 12 PTI&#160;Rajasthan recorded 51 more cases of coronavirus on Sunday, taking the states tally to 751, an official said. The virus has so far claimed nine lives in the state.&#160; As many as 51 new cases have come up today in ...

Coronavirus will dominate agenda of Germany's EU presidency -minister

The coronavirus outbreak will dominate the agenda of the European Union when Germany takes over the rotating council presidency in the second half of this year, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas wrote in an opinion article. Maas has been o...

Mother-daughter duo drown in J-K's Doda

A mother-daughter duo drowned in a fast flowing stream in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmirs Doda district, police said on Sunday. Zarina 17 accidentally fell into the stream while crossing it at Chilli-Pingal village. Her mother Sam...

After 6 years, gold ETFs witness inflows in 2019-20 amid virus volatility

Investors infused over Rs 1,600 crore in gold exchange-traded funds ETFs in 2019-20, after pulling out money for the last six financial years, as the coronavirus outbreak spurred safe-haven buying. Given the threat posed by the coronavir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020