Russia's coronavirus cases rise by more than 2,000; biggest daily increase

Russia on Sunday reported 2,186 new coronavirus cases, the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, bring9ng the national tally of confirmed cases to 15,770.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths rose by 24 to 130, the Russian coronavirus crisis response centre said.

