Philippines reports highest single-day death toll from coronavirus

Philippines reports highest single-day death toll from coronavirusReuters | Manila | Updated: 12-04-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 14:10 IST
The Philippines recorded 50 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, its highest in a single day, taking the toll to 297.
In a bulletin, the health ministry said 220 new infections took the tally of virus cases to 4,648. But 40 more patients recovered, for a total of 197 recoveries.
