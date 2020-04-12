Philippines reports highest single-day death toll from coronavirus

The Philippines recorded 50 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, its highest in a single day, taking the toll to 297.

In a bulletin, the health ministry said 220 new infections took the tally of virus cases to 4,648. But 40 more patients recovered, for a total of 197 recoveries.

