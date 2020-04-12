Left Menu
Pune: One nurse tests COVID-19 positive, 30 others quarantined

PTI | Pune | Updated: 12-04-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 17:09 IST
Around 30 nurses of a private multispeciality hospital here have been quarantined after one of their colleagues tested coronavirus positive, its office- bearer said on Sunday. A 45-year-old nurse of the Ruby Hall Clinic tested coronavirus positive on Saturday, he said.

"The nurse, who works in the general ward, was on leave. After resuming work, she showed minor symptoms of coronavirus infection. As a precautionary measure, we conducted a medical check-up on her and her samples were sent for testing," Dr Sanjay Pathare, Director of Medical Services, Ruby Hall Clinic, said. Her reports, which came on Saturday, confirmed that she was coronavirus positive. After that she was moved to the isolation facility of the hospital, he said.

"As a precautionary measure, we have quarantined 25 to 30 other nurses working in the hospital," he said. He said that the nurse works in the general ward and had no contact with the patients in isolation.

"Her condition is stable," Dr Pathare said..

