96 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, total count reaches 796

A total of 96 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Rajasthan on Sunday, taking the cumulative positive cases in the State to 796, said the Health Department.

"96 new COVID-19 cases have been reported today including 35 from Jaipur and 11 from Tonk. Total positive cases rise to 796," said the Health Department.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the count of novel coronavirus cases in the country increased to 8,356 on Sunday. Of these, 716 have been cured and discharged, and 273 have succumbed to the virus.

