Random samples of 200 people in Pondy test negative for COVID 19

All the samples collected from 200 people at random at various primary health centres (PHCs) in Puducherry region on April 10 and 11 tested negative for the coronavirus. A spokesman of the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services of Puducherry told PTI on Sunday that the samples were collected from the patients who turned up for general treatment for various ailments at the PHCs.

The random samples were collected at the Primary Health Centres in various areas including villages in Puducherry region. He said that all the 200 samples tested negative.

He also said the six active COVID 19 cases now under treatment in the Indira Gandhi Government Medical college hospital here, were returnees from the religious congregation in New Delhi in March..

