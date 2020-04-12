Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bulgarian churches open for Easter, but only most devout go

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 18:46 IST
Bulgarian churches open for Easter, but only most devout go

Clad in protective masks and gloves, a few dozen pious Orthodox Christians prayed for health on Sunday at the Bulgarian capital Sofia's expansive Saint Nedelya Cathedral, in one of the few nations where churches are open over the Easter holidays.

While most Bulgarians stayed home out of fear of the coronavirus pandemic, Spaska Gentcheva, a 48-year-old lawyer, said she was thankful to be allowed to attend the Palm Sunday service. "We took a decision in my family," Gentcheva told Reuters. "One family member would visit the church today and the rest are staying at home, keeping in mind the (coronavirus) measures."

In an effort to contain the spread of highly contagious new disease, Sofia has closed schools, restaurants, bars and banned access to parks and inter-city travel. Bulgaria has reported 669 cases of the virus and 28 deaths. But it has allowed public access to churches, unlike neighbouring Greece and Romania, also predominantly Orthodox Christian. The same rules will apply next Sunday, when the Orthodox world celebrates Easter.

The Bulgarian Orthodox Church has agreed not to hand out blessed branches, a popular Palm Sunday custom, and has pledged to disinfect places of worship regularly, while the government urged people to celebrate from home. The willow branches are typically placed on the church altar, where a priest blesses them, and later woven into a wreath hung at home as a symbol of health and protection from evil.

The decision to keep churches open has sparked an intense debate on social media in Bulgaria, where many attend Easter services but are not regular churchgoers. Many fear churches will become centres of contagion and pose risks to the most vulnerable - the elderly - jeopardising the collective effort to contain the disease.

Churches in the largest Orthodox country, Russia, were open on Sunday but the Russian Orthodox Church ordered temples in Moscow and the surrounding region to close their doors for "big numbers of people" during the Holy Week on April 13-19. For Martin Zhekov, a Sofia fashion hairdresser, attending church on Palm Sunday was a need he could not brush aside.

"The church always gives solace, especially in these troubling times," he told Reuters. "Nothing is like it used to be and nor will it be any time soon." Elsewhere, on what was Easter Sunday for other Christian denominations, Pope Francis delivered his Easter message to Roman Catholics from a empty St. Peter's Basilica in Rome, while just a handful of clerics gathered at Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the traditional site of Jesus' death and resurrection that is normally packed with pilgrims. (Additiopnal reporting by Andrey Ostroukh in Moscow, Michele Kambas in Athens and Radu Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by Justyna Pawlak and Alex Richardson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

This is extremely frustrating and hurtful: Brendan Taylor on pandemic affecting Zimbabwe cricket

The COVID-19 pandemic has come in the way of what was supposed to be, for a change, a fairly busy international calendar for Zimbabwe, and premier batsman Brendan Taylor has called it extremely frustrating and hurtful times. They dont get t...

Hodgson wary of 'artificial' end to Premier League season

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has warned against artificial means of deciding the Premier League. In a statement to the London clubs supporters, which saw the former England boss thank health workers and all those trying to combat the ...

Govt musn't allow foreign interests take control of Indian corporate during COVID-19 crisis: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that the economic slowdown has weakened Indian corporates and urged the government to ensure that no foreign interests take control of any such corporate at a time when the country is fighting the...

Coronavirus forces U.S. churches to offer Easter Sunday services unlike any before

U.S. church leaders peppered their Easter homilies with references to the coronavirus on Sunday, in masses held online, on television and even in parking lots to people sheltering in cars to maintain social distancing during the pandemic. F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020