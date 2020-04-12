Left Menu
U.S. officials hopeful about May 1 target date for reopening U.S.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-04-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 18:49 IST
The Trump administration views May 1 as a "good" target date for relaxing stay-at-home restrictions across the United States, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn said on Sunday, but he cautioned that it was still too early to say that target would be met.

"We see light at the end of the tunnel," he told ABC's "This Week." However, there were many factors to take into account in finally determining when it would be safe to lift restrictions, he said. (Reporting By Ross Colvin; editing by Diane Craft)

