Kerala reports 2 new coronavirus cases, 36 recover in one day

Kerala reported only two new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, said Health Minister KK Shailaja. Thirty-six people have recovered from COVID-19 in a single day in the State, the minister further informed.

Kerala was the first State in India to report a positive coronavirus case. As per the Union Health Ministry, the State's count of COVID-19 cases stands at 374 with 142 fully recovered and two deaths. With 918 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 31 deaths, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday climbed to 8,447.

Out of the total number of cases in the country, 764 have been cured and discharged, one migrated and 273 deaths, as per the latest data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.