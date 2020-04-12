Telangana's COVID-19 count touches 412
As many as 28 people tested positive for coronavirus in Telangana in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 412 in the State on Sunday.ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 12-04-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 23:10 IST
As many as 28 people tested positive for coronavirus in Telangana in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 412 in the State on Sunday.
"A total of 28 coronavirus positive cases reported today, with seven patients cured/discharged and two deaths. Total active coronavirus positive cases in the State are 412," said Telangana's Health Department.
With 918 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 31 deaths, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday climbed to 8,447, including 764 cured and discharged, one migrated and 273 deaths, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Telangana
- India
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
ALSO READ
First case in Ambala, head constable in Mumbai among several COVID-19 cases detected on Saturday
PM to focus on prevailing COVID-19 situation in 'Mann Ki Baat' today
Federal inmate serving time for drug charge is first inmate to die from COVID-19
In rare case, US infant dies from COVID-19
Indian students stranded in UK due to COVID-19 travel ban urge PM Modi for rescue flight