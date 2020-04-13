U.S. CDC reports 525,704 coronavirus cases, 20,486 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 525,704 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 33,288 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths rose by 1,927 to 20,486.

The numbers updated by the CDC on Sunday are not confirmed by the U.S. state and territorial health departments, and will be modified when the tally is updated on Monday.

