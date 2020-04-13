Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-South Korea set to ship coronavirus testing kits to U.S. -source

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 16:08 IST
EXCLUSIVE-South Korea set to ship coronavirus testing kits to U.S. -source

South Korea plans to send kits designed to run up to 600,000 coronavirus tests to the United States on Tuesday after an appeal from U.S. President Donald Trump, a Seoul official said. Trump made the request in a telephone call with President Moon Jae-in on March 25, as the United States was grappling with fast-growing outbreaks in many states.

South Korean companies have previously shipped test kits to U.S. cities including Los Angeles, but this would mark the first bulk order from the U.S. federal government. A U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency cargo plane carrying the equipment is scheduled to leave at 10:30 p.m. (1330 GMT) on Tuesday, the official said on Monday, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue.

South Korea's foreign minister Kang Kyung-wha confirmed the Reuters report in an interview on French news channel France 24, saying that contracts have been signed and the shipments will be "ready any time soon". The first shipments will be handed over to and paid for by the U.S. government, the official told Reuters.

An additional package of kits that can conduct as many as 150,000 tests will be exported in the near future and will be sold through an unspecified local retailer, the official said. The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) kits will be sourced from three companies that secured preliminary approval late last month from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to export kits to the United States, the official said.

He declined to name the two companies that will provide the shipments on Tuesday. However, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said, on condition of anonymity, that one of the two firms is Osang Healthcare and the company will provide kits for 300,000 tests.

Calls to Osang Healthcare for a comment were not answered. Once struggling with the first large outbreak outside China, South Korea has largely managed to bring its coronavirus cases under control without major disruptions thanks to a massive testing campaign and intensive contact tracing.

South Korea credits part of its success to moves by government officials and private companies to develop and secure regulatory approval for tests, allowing the country to quickly test thousands of people. The United States has recorded more fatalities from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, than any other country, nearly 22,000 as of Sunday, with 42 states imposing strict stay-at-home orders.

"We've moved as quickly as possible to get necessary clearances given the urgency of the situation there," the South Korean official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Nagpur: 4 of 14 new coronavirus patients Nizamuddin attendees

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan fails to cater to needs of PoK residents amid COVID-19 outbreak

People in Pakistan occupied Kashmir PoK are facing a severe crisis of essential commodities as Islamabad fails to deliver on its promise during the lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak in the occupied territory. The pandemic is acting as salt ...

Trump retweets #FireFauci after coronavirus scientist comments

U.S. President Donald Trump retweeted a call to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after the nations top expert on infectious diseases said lives could have been saved if the country had shut down sooner during the novel coronavirus outbreak. Trump ret...

Tripura allows some manufacturing units to function amid lockdown

The state government has decided to allow industrial establishments, involved in manufacturing essential commodities and those requiring a continuous process, to remain functional during the lockdown provided they adhere to social distancin...

25 staff members of Mumbai hospital test COVID-19 positive

As many as 25 staff members of Mumbais Bhatia hospital have been tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. According to an official statement issued by the hospital authorities, 25 staff members of the Bhatia hospital have been found COVID...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020