47 people out of total 550 COVID-19 positive cases in UP fully recovered

Forty-seven people, out of the total 550 coronavirus positive cases in Uttar Pradesh, have been discharged from the hospitals after making a full recovery, said State Principal Health Secretary on Monday. During a press conference, Amit Mohan Prasad, State Principal Health Secretary said, "Pilibhit district had two cases. One of them was discharged earlier and the second person too was discharged today."

"The district now doesn't have any active case. Pilibhit is corona-free as of now," he added. He continued saying that, the number of testing of samples has been increased in the State.

"We are testing around 2000 samples per day which are being sent to various labs. Yesterday the maximum number of samples were tested in the State mounting to 1980," said Prasad. "We are also starting the facility of teleconsultation via our helpline number--18001805145. Many people have called on this number and taken advice from the doctors regarding their problems. We have started this facility from a small pool of doctors," he added.

Even the retired doctors can register themselves for teleconsultation as a voluntary service, said Prasad. In another development, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has granted permission of pool testing to Uttar Pradesh State.

"In pool testing, a few samples are pooled together and then tested. This helps in efficient screening. We are deciding its protocol currently. UP would be the first state to start pool testing," said Prasad. "We have issued a detailed guidance note of the infection prevention protocol today for both the private and public sectors. Today, between 4 pm to 6 pm the nursing homes, doctors and IMA members of mainly 40 coronavirus-hit districts, will be given training on infection prevention protocol," he added. (ANI)

