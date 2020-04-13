Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protect women from domestic violence during coronavirus lockdowns - pope

Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 13-04-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 17:26 IST
Protect women from domestic violence during coronavirus lockdowns - pope
Pope Francis (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Pope Francis said on Monday society had to stand behind women victims of domestic violence, as abuse increased around the world during coronavirus lockdowns.

Francis praised women in frontline roles in helping society weather the crisis, mentioning doctors, nurses, police officers, prison guards and sales staff in stores selling essential goods. The pope, speaking on a religious and national holiday in Italy and other countries, also praised the many women at home helping children, the elderly and the disabled.

But, speaking from his official library rather than from a window overlooking St. Peter's Square, Francis said: "Sometimes they (women) risk being victims of violence in cohabitation that they bear like a weight that is far too heavy." "Let us pray for them, so the Lord grants them strength and that our communities support them along with their families," he said.

Domestic violence has risen as many countries imposed tougher restrictions on people leaving their homes to halt the spread of the coronavirus. Domestic violence programs across the United States have cited increases in calls for help. The YWCA of Northern New Jersey said domestic violence calls have risen by up to 24%.

In Spain, calls to a helpline for victims of violence increased by 12.4% in the first two weeks of the lockdown compared to the same fortnight last year. Online consultations of the helpline's website grew by 270%, the Equality Ministry said. Gun control advocates in the United States, where gun stores have been allowed to remain open, have said they feared increased ownership of firearms during the pandemic could lead to more domestic violence.

In Italy, support groups said they were concerned that a sharp fall in official reports of domestic violence was a signal that women risked being even more exposed to control and aggression by a partner because victims have more difficulty communicating during a lockdown. Because of restrictions against gatherings, all of Francis' Holy Week services that culminated on Easter Sunday were held without public participation in either St. Peter's Basilica or St. Peter's Square.

Nearly 19,500 people have died of the coronavirus as of Sunday in Italy, the second-highest toll behind the United States. Francis said he was praying for all countries affected by the pandemic but particularly for those with many victims, mentioning the United States, Italy, Spain, and France before stopping himself, saying "the list is long".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Nagpur: 4 of 14 new coronavirus patients Nizamuddin attendees

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Ministers, officials resume office in Shastri Bhawan amid coronavirus outbreak

On the 20th day of the lockdown, Union ministers and senior officials resumed working from offices on Monday at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the vehicles entering Shastri Bhawan, which...

Russia hails oil deal it says will save millions of U.S. jobs

The global oil production deal clinched at the weekend will help to establish a price floor and help to save millions of jobs in the United States, senior Russian officials said on Monday.Having been in a stand-off with western nations most...

Mexico says got 'special treatment' at OPEC+ meeting

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that things went really well for Mexico at the recent historic meeting of the OPEC group of oil producers, where Mexico refused to commit to output cuts of the magnitude others ma...

Fading Vision Fund to tip SoftBank into first loss in 15 years

SoftBank expects its 100 billion Vision Fund to book a loss of 1.8 trillion yen due to the worsening performance of its tech bets, which will tip the group as a whole into its first loss for 15 years.A third consecutive quarter of losses by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020