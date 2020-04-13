Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany debates easing restrictions as new infections drop

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-04-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 17:31 IST
Germany debates easing restrictions as new infections drop
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Public life in Germany, halted by the coronavirus outbreak, may gradually return to normal if certain conditions are met including an infection rate stabilizing at a low level, according to recommendations sent to Chancellor Angela Merkel and state governors on Monday.

The suggestions, by the National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina, will play a prominent role in considerations this week for a possible loosening in movement and social distancing rules in place since around mid-March. The advice from the academics comes as the daily figure for new infections in Germany has slowed but is still in the thousands of people.

"Although the pandemic will continue to shape economic and social life for months to come, it is necessary to...develop criteria and strategies for a gradual return to normality," the academy wrote. Merkel, who has said the academy's position paper will be important for her determination on the path forward, will discuss the recommendations with her cabinet on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, she will hold a video conference with the state governors to discuss a possible path out of the lockdown and how to manage the recession it is expected to cause. Senior politicians have begun debating a potential easing of restrictions as the number of new infections and deaths declines in Germany, which has weathered the pandemic better than Italy, Spain, and France.

But the export-driven economy - Europe's largest - has been hit hard and may contract 9.8% in the second quarter, its top economic research institutes said. That would be the biggest contraction since records began in 1970 and more than double the decline seen during the global financial crisis in 2009. The academy also said that masks should be obligatory in certain areas, such as on public transport. It said children should return to school as quickly as possible, but recommended differentiating them by grade level.

Over the Easter weekend, Armin Laschet, the conservative governor of the most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia, sent recommendations from an expert panel from his own state to Merkel and his fellow premiers. He has stressed the importance of easing restrictions. Speaking to broadcaster ZDF on Sunday evening, Laschet said that small retailers, for example, could potentially reopen following the model in place for bakeries with only two customers at a time.

"Why shouldn't this also work for other shops," he said, calling for "a responsible return to normalcy". Other politicians, like Dietmar Woidke, governor of Brandenburg, have called for a more cautious approach to avoid the risk of negating the work Germany has done to combat the virus.

The current restrictions, which include limiting public gatherings to two individuals, are to remain in place until April 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Nagpur: 4 of 14 new coronavirus patients Nizamuddin attendees

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

World News Roundup: Gaza resumes coronavirus testing amid shortages; South Korea set to ship coronavirus testing kits to U.S. and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Chinese dams held back Mekong waters during drought, study findsChinas Mekong River dams held back large amounts of water during a damaging drought in downstream countries last year despit...

Ministers, officials resume office in Shastri Bhawan amid coronavirus outbreak

On the 20th day of the lockdown, Union ministers and senior officials resumed working from offices on Monday at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the vehicles entering Shastri Bhawan, which...

Russia hails oil deal it says will save millions of U.S. jobs

The global oil production deal clinched at the weekend will help to establish a price floor and help to save millions of jobs in the United States, senior Russian officials said on Monday.Having been in a stand-off with western nations most...

Mexico says got 'special treatment' at OPEC+ meeting

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that things went really well for Mexico at the recent historic meeting of the OPEC group of oil producers, where Mexico refused to commit to output cuts of the magnitude others ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020