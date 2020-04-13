Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesia president says to rapidly expand coronavirus testing

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 13-04-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 17:41 IST
Indonesia president says to rapidly expand coronavirus testing
President Joko Widodo (File photo) Image Credit: kremlin.ru

President Joko Widodo said Indonesian will be able to conduct more than 10,000 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests a day for the new coronavirus after criticism of its testing rates.

Widodo told foreign media on Monday that Indonesia had sourced new PCR kits from Switzerland and its extra testing capability would be on stream by next week, with plans to expand testing to 78 labs. The world's fourth most populous nation has one of the lowest testing rates for the coronavirus, drawing criticism from the World Health Organisation and public health experts.

As of Monday morning, Indonesia had tested 27,000 people, a tenfold increase in the past three weeks but still only about one test for every 10,000 people. That figure is below India and most other Southeast Asian countries according to an analysis by the Our World in Data website. Australia has tested 140 people per 10,000.

"We were very serious about testing from the beginning. But we didn't know what kits we needed," Widodo told reporters. Indonesia imported some 500,000 rapid test kits in mid-March, but a lack of accuracy meant those found positive had to be re-tested by the PCR method.

Of those tested in Indonesia, 4,557 or about 15% have been found to be infected. Of those found to be infected, almost 9%, or 399 people, have died. Widodo rejected criticism that he favored economic considerations over public health, saying the government had been focused on the coronavirus since January.

He said his administration had calibrated the introduction of social distancing and travel restrictions to ensure it minimized the cost to the poor and prospects of civil unrest. The government announced a $24.9 billion stimulus package last month that included social welfare benefits for up to 10 million households, as well as food assistance and electricity discounts and waivers.

Some 60% of Indonesian workers are in the informal sector and the restrictions have cost many their livelihoods. Widodo said he would consider injecting more money into the economy in six months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Nagpur: 4 of 14 new coronavirus patients Nizamuddin attendees

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

World News Roundup: Gaza resumes coronavirus testing amid shortages; South Korea set to ship coronavirus testing kits to U.S. and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Chinese dams held back Mekong waters during drought, study findsChinas Mekong River dams held back large amounts of water during a damaging drought in downstream countries last year despit...

Ministers, officials resume office in Shastri Bhawan amid coronavirus outbreak

On the 20th day of the lockdown, Union ministers and senior officials resumed working from offices on Monday at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the vehicles entering Shastri Bhawan, which...

Russia hails oil deal it says will save millions of U.S. jobs

The global oil production deal clinched at the weekend will help to establish a price floor and help to save millions of jobs in the United States, senior Russian officials said on Monday.Having been in a stand-off with western nations most...

Mexico says got 'special treatment' at OPEC+ meeting

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that things went really well for Mexico at the recent historic meeting of the OPEC group of oil producers, where Mexico refused to commit to output cuts of the magnitude others ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020