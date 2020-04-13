U.S. sailor from coronavirus-hit ship dies after contracting virus

A U.S. Navy sailor died on Monday after contracting the coronavirus, marking the first death of a sailor assigned to the coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt.

The sailor, who had been admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU) in Guam last week, died from coronavirus related complications, the Navy said in a statement.

