Punjab cop's vitals are stable: PGIMER

The vital organs of the policeman, whose hand was chopped off by a group of Nihang Sikhs in Patiala, are stable, and his condition is satisfactory, said the authorities at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here on Monday.

They said that the re-planted hand is warm and healthy, and the patient is likely to be kept in the hospital for another ten days.

The policeman's hand was chopped off, and few others were injured when a group of Nihangs allegedly attacked them at a vegetable market in Punjab's Patiala district on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

