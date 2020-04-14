Guideline released for pregnant women with Covid-19 infection

Pregnant women with suspected or confirmed coronavirus infection should have their childbirth only at secondary and territory level delivery points where they should be kept isolated from regular patients, West Bengal health department said on Monday. All medical college hospitals were directed to have separate OT for such pregnant women, the health department said in a guideline.

"The standards and facilities required for infection control in these areas should be the same as that of other adults with suspected and confirmed COVID 19 infection," it said. Infants born to women with COVID-19 should be fed according to the standard infant feeding guidelines applying necessary precautions, it said.

While breastfeeding her child, such a mother needs to maintain respiratory hygiene by using a triple-layer mask, and hand hygiene before and after contacting the baby said the guideline. Auxiliary nurse midwifery (ANM) and Asha workers should keep a tab on all pregnant women and especially high- risk pregnancies to ensure early detection of complications and follow-up.

