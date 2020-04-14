Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ecuadorian firefighter livens up coronavirus lockdown playing trumpet

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2020 04:57 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 04:57 IST
Ecuadorian firefighter livens up coronavirus lockdown playing trumpet

With Ecuador in lockdown to battle one of the worst outbreaks of the new coronavirus in Latin America, a Quito firefighter is seeking to raise spirits by serenading the capital's residents with folk tunes on his trumpet from atop his truck's crane.

"I want to bring some happiness to these sad moments that we are living through due to the quarantine," said Luis Quimbita, who joined the city's Fire Brigade six years ago. The province of Pichincha, where Quito is located, has reported 634 cases of the virus so far. Authorities are hoping the lockdown will help the region avoid the fate of the southern Guayas province, which has reported 70% of the country's cases, overwhelming healthcare and burial services.

Before he plays his repertoire of traditional songs from the Andean country, Quimbita climbs 20 meters (66 feet) atop the crane, while carrying an Ecuadorian tricolor flag. He said at first he was afraid of the height, but later felt that the ascent was worth it when he heard residents applaud and cry out in gratitude. "Music is about bringing happiness," said Quimbita, who began playing the trumpet at age 15.

The Fire Brigade has promoted Quimbita's efforts, posting a video of him playing on its Twitter account and writing, "All difficulties can be overcome with a melody." (Additional reporting by Cristina Munoz Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

The International Monetary Fund IMF and the World Bank are providing emergency funds to developing and low-income countries across the world to strengthen their efforts to battle the rapidly spreading coronavirus. Following is a list of cou...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares seen higher but economic woes may cap gains

Asian stocks were set for a modest bounce on Tuesday as U.S. stock futures edged higher, although fears the coronavirus could drag on the global economy for months are likely to temper investor confidence.E-Mini futures for the SP 500 nudge...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Shes got everything you want Ionescu to shine in WNBA draftOregons Sabrina Ionescu is set to seize the spotlight in Fridays virtual WNBA draft, as players and coaches stay behind closed ...

Soccer-Brazilian football not likely to restart any time soon: CBF

The chance of Brazilian football restarting in May is more of a hope than an expectation, the secretary general of the Brazilian Football Confederation CBF said on Monday. Brazilian football was suspended last month because of the spread of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020