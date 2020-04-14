COVID-19 cases rise to 730 in MP

The number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh has gone up to 730 with 126 more people testing positive for the disease in the last 24 hours, a senior health official said on Tuesday. In the last 24 hours, 1,171 people were tested for coronavirus in the state.

Of these, 126 were found positive for coronavirus in the reports received till Monday night, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients in Madhya Pradesh to 730, state health commissioner Faiz Ahmed Kidwai on Tuesday. So far, 50 people have died in the state due to coronavirus, he said.

Tikamgarh district has also reported its first case of coronavirus, the offiical said. There are total 278 containment zones formed in the coronavirus affected districts of the state, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

