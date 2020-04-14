Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2020 12:43 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 11:58 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Human vs. economic cost

Ten U.S. governors on the east and west coasts banded together on Monday in two regional pacts to coordinate gradual economic reopenings as the coronavirus crisis finally appeared to be ebbing. They gave no timeline for ending the social lockdowns that have idled the majority of more than 100 million residents in their states. India on Tuesday extended the world's biggest lockdown until May 3, urging citizens to do their bit to prevent the virus from spreading. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held out hope that some restrictions could be eased next week in the least-affected areas to allow essential activities.

The British government's scientific advisers are due to review the effectiveness of social distancing measures this week. But Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab signaled on Monday that was unlikely to result in any easing of restrictions. The lifeline pipeline

While a safe, effective vaccine to combat the coronavirus disease is more than a year away, researchers are rushing to repurpose existing drugs and non-drug therapies and test promising experimental drugs that were already in clinical trials. Even moderately effective therapies or combinations could dramatically reduce the crushing demand on hospitals and intensive care units, changing the nature of the risk the new pathogen represents to populations and healthcare systems. (To see a graphic version of this story, click https://reut.rs/3bhMUaE)

Hiking up meal delivery prices GrubHub, DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats were sued in New York on Monday for allegedly exploiting their dominance in restaurant meal deliveries to impose fees that consumers ultimately bear through higher menu prices, including during the coronavirus outbreak.

In a proposed class action, three consumers said the defendants violated U.S. antitrust law by requiring that restaurants charge delivery customers and dine-in customers the same price. This sticks restaurants with the "devil's choice" of charging everyone higher prices as a condition of using the defendants' services, the consumers said. The 'essential business' of wrestling entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has been deemed an "essential business" in Florida, the mayor of Orange County said on Monday, allowing the company to resume live tapings of its shows in the state during the coronavirus outbreak. "We believe it is now more important than ever to provide people with a diversion from these hard times," said WWE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

French economy to contract 8% this year - finance minister

The French economy is expected to contract 8 this year, the finance minister said on Monday, revising the governments outlook for the second time in a week.We will have a growth forecast of -8 in the updated budget law, Bruno Le Maire told ...

Coronavirus 'new reality' bites deep into Beijing eatery chain

The worst of the COVID-19 outbreak in China may be over, but one Beijing-based restaurant chain is struggling with a new reality -- fewer customers, reduced seating capacity, shorter hours, pay cuts and problems of cashflow and landlords. S...

Observe extended lockdown with full determination: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday urged people to follow Prime Minister narendra Modis seven instructions and continue sticking to the various lockdown regulations with full devotion till May 3 to win the battle against COVI-19 pandemic. A...

Thai grocery trucks get new life from coronavirus shutdown

Cries of Food, here comes the food, echoed through a Bangkok neighborhood as Wannapa Yarnsarns truck arrived with everything from mangoes and dried chilies to fresh pork for sale.People emerged from homes where they have been sheltering in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020