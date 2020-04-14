Russia's coronavirus cases surpass 20,000 in record daily rise

Russia on Tuesday reported 2,774 new cases of the coronavirus, a record daily rise, bringing its overall nationwide tally to 21,102, the country's coronavirus response center said.

It said 170 people in Russia diagnosed with the virus have now died, an overnight rise of 22.

