Deaths in England from coronavirus 15% higher than previously reported, stats office says

Deaths in England from coronavirus 15% higher than previously reported, stats office saysReuters | London | Updated: 14-04-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 14:13 IST
Deaths in England caused by the coronavirus by April 3 were 15% higher than previously reported, according to official data published on Tuesday.
"The latest comparable data for deaths involving COVID-19 with a date of death up to April 3, show there were 6,235 deaths in England and Wales," said Nick Stripe, head of health analysis at the Office for National Statistics.
"When looking at data for England, this is 15% higher than the NHS numbers as they include all mentions of COVID-19 on the death certificate, including suspected COVID-19, as well as deaths in the community."
